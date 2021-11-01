← Company Directory
Swift Navigation
Swift Navigation Salaries

Swift Navigation's salary ranges from $140,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $201,000 for a Geological Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Swift Navigation. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
Median $170K
Software Engineer
Median $140K
Geological Engineer
$201K
Human Resources
$150K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Swift Navigation is Geological Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swift Navigation is $159,970.

