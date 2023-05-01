← Company Directory
Swell Energy
Swell Energy Salaries

Swell Energy's median salary is $176,400 for a Software Engineering Manager . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Swell Energy. Last updated: 1/14/2025

Software Engineering Manager
$176K
The highest paying role reported at Swell Energy is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $176,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swell Energy is $176,400.

