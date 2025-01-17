← Company Directory
SweetRush
SweetRush Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Costa Rica at SweetRush ranges from CRC 17.63M to CRC 25.59M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SweetRush's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CRC 20M - CRC 23.22M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CRC 17.63MCRC 20MCRC 23.22MCRC 25.59M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SweetRush?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at SweetRush in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 25,589,010. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SweetRush for the Project Manager role in Costa Rica is CRC 17,632,763.

