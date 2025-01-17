← Company Directory
SweetRush
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

SweetRush Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Costa Rica at SweetRush ranges from CRC 14.28M to CRC 19.96M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SweetRush's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CRC 15.48M - CRC 18.75M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CRC 14.28MCRC 15.48MCRC 18.75MCRC 19.96M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Manager submissions at SweetRush to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CRC 15.36M+ (sometimes CRC 153.6M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at SweetRush?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at SweetRush in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 19,955,127. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SweetRush for the Product Manager role in Costa Rica is CRC 14,278,238.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SweetRush

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • Dropbox
  • Uber
  • LinkedIn
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources