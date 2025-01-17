← Company Directory
Swedbank
Swedbank Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Sweden at Swedbank ranges from SEK 689K to SEK 978K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Swedbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 783K - SEK 927K
Estonia
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 689KSEK 783KSEK 927KSEK 978K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Swedbank?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Swedbank in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 978,286. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swedbank for the Solution Architect role in Sweden is SEK 689,054.

