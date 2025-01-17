← Company Directory
SweatWorks
SweatWorks Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Uruguay at SweatWorks ranges from UYU 628K to UYU 893K per year.

Average Total Compensation

UYU 711K - UYU 809K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
UYU 628KUYU 711KUYU 809KUYU 893K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SweatWorks?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at SweatWorks in Uruguay sits at a yearly total compensation of UYU 892,653. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SweatWorks for the Human Resources role in Uruguay is UYU 627,883.

Other Resources