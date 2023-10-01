← Company Directory
Sway AI
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Sway AI Salaries

Sway AI's salary ranges from $149,250 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $189,050 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sway AI. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$189K
Software Engineer
$149K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sway AI is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sway AI is $169,150.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Sway AI

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Google
  • Netflix
  • Snap
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources