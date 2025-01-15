← Company Directory
Swarovski
Swarovski Salaries

Swarovski's salary ranges from $9,893 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in India at the low-end to $134,152 for a Marketing in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Swarovski. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Marketing
$134K
Mechanical Engineer
$9.9K
Product Manager
$132K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Swarovski is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,152. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swarovski is $132,005.

