Swantide
    About

    Swantide is a company founded by Taylor Lint that assists fast-growing companies in creating, implementing, and overseeing their GTM (Go-to-Market) technology stack. With a team experienced in companies like Replica and LinkedIn, Swantide helps businesses speed up their go-live process, improve scalability, and enhance revenue team visibility and accuracy. The company is supported by Menlo Ventures, Scribble Ventures, Neo, Village Global, and Burst Capital. Visit www.swantide.com for more information.

    swantide.com
    Website
    2020
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

