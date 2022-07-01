Founded in 1937, Swank Motion Pictures, Inc.® is a successful, growing business privately owned by the Swank family and led by Tim Swank, Chairman. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Swank also houses an office in Paris, France. Swank is the world's largest non-theatrical distributor of motion pictures for public performance and the acknowledged leader in the field.Swank Motion Pictures provides both public performance licensing rights and licensed movies to numerous non-theatrical markets, including worldwide cruise lines, U.S. colleges and universities, K-12 public schools and libraries, American civilian and military hospitals, motor coaches, Amtrak trains, correctional facilities and other markets such as parks, art museums and businesses.