Swan Bitcoin Salaries

Swan Bitcoin's salary ranges from $137,200 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $163,600 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Swan Bitcoin. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $164K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
$137K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Swan Bitcoin is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $163,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swan Bitcoin is $150,400.

