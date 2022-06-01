← Company Directory
Suzy
Suzy Salaries

Suzy's salary ranges from $115,575 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $297,942 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Suzy. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Marketing
$171K
Product Designer
$116K
Product Manager
$119K
Software Engineer
$191K
Software Engineering Manager
$298K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Suzy is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $297,942. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Suzy is $170,850.

