← Company Directory
Suzuki
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Suzuki Salaries

Suzuki's salary ranges from $11,383 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $30,070 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Suzuki. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$11.4K
Mechanical Engineer
$30.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Suzuki is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $30,070. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Suzuki is $20,727.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Suzuki

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Dropbox
  • Microsoft
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources