Sutro Biopharma is a clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company that creates protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders. Its product candidates include STRO-001 and STRO-002, both in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration and Celgene Corporation. It was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.