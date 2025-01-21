← Company Directory
Sutherland
Sutherland Investment Banker Salaries

The average Investment Banker total compensation in India at Sutherland ranges from ₹318K to ₹464K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sutherland's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹366K - ₹417K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹318K₹366K₹417K₹464K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Sutherland?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Investment Banker at Sutherland in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹463,961. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sutherland for the Investment Banker role in India is ₹318,482.

