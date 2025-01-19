← Company Directory
Sutherland
Sutherland Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in India package at Sutherland totals ₹986K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sutherland's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
Sutherland
Data Scientist
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹986K
Level
L3
Base
₹986K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Sutherland?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Sutherland in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,692,281. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sutherland for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹986,479.

Other Resources