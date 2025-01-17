← Company Directory
Sutherland
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Sutherland Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in India at Sutherland ranges from ₹610K to ₹885K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sutherland's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹691K - ₹803K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹610K₹691K₹803K₹885K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Business Analyst submissions at Sutherland to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Sutherland?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Sutherland in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹884,543. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sutherland for the Business Analyst role in India is ₹609,517.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Sutherland

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • DoorDash
  • Apple
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources