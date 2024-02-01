Susteon is a private technology company based out of North Carolina’s Research Triangle area. Susteon focuses on technologies that can help mitigate the effects of climate change. The team has expertise in a number of technology areas including syngas, natural gas, hydrogen, CO2 management, and power systems. Susteon works with partners and customers to develop technologies for solving energy and industrial problems on turnkey and/or consulting basis and with flexible IP sharing arrangements. Susteon has a vast portfolio of proprietary technologies that it can leverage to solve a myriad of industry problems.