Susan G. Komen addresses breast cancer on multiple fronts in order to make the biggest impact against this disease. Join our fight!In 1980, Nancy G. Brinker promised her dying sister, Susan, that she would do everything in her power to end breast cancer forever. Two years later, that promise became the Susan G. Komen® organization and the beginning of a global movement. For over 30 years, we've led the way funding groundbreaking research, community health initiatives and advocacy programs in local communities across the U.S. and in more than 30 countries. And with your help, we’ll continue pushing for progress to end breast cancer every day, until it’s a thing of the past. For information on breast cancer and breast health, please call: 1-877- GO KOMEN or visit http://komen.org/