Survey Analytics
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

Survey Analytics Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Bangladesh at Survey Analytics ranges from BDT 1.1M to BDT 1.53M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Survey Analytics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

BDT 1.19M - BDT 1.44M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
BDT 1.1MBDT 1.19MBDT 1.44MBDT 1.53M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Survey Analytics?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Survey Analytics in Bangladesh sits at a yearly total compensation of BDT 1,530,693. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Survey Analytics for the Software Engineer role in Bangladesh is BDT 1,095,237.

