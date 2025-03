Surrozen is a biotech company that develops drugs to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Its tissue-specific antibodies have applications in various disease areas, including the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its pipeline includes SZN-043 for severe liver disease and SZN-1326 for intestinal crypts. Founded in 2015, Surrozen is based in South San Francisco.