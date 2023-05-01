Surmodics provides surface modification technologies for medical devices and chemical components for diagnostic tests. It operates in two segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies and drug-delivery coating technologies for medical devices. The IVD segment designs, develops, and manufactures component products and technologies for diagnostic immunoassay and molecular test applications. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.