Surgical Theater
    Surgical Theater, the market leader in virtual and augmented reality-based healthcare services, is the first to combine cutting-edge fighter jet flight simulation technology with a patient’s own anatomy scans, using medical imaging such as MRI, CT and DTI, to create a 360°-3D virtual reality reconstruction of the patient’s own anatomy and pathology. Precision VR revolutionizes patient engagement opportunities in the clinic while providing cutting-edge surgical planning and navigation capabilities in the operating room, as well as powerful tools for medical education and collaborationSurgical Theater 360°-3D XR platform is the only proven XR system in the market.

    https://surgicaltheater.com
    2010
    90
    $10M-$50M
    Headquarters

