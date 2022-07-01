Since 1996, Surgical Information Systems (“SIS”) has been dedicated to providing surgical care providers with the solutions and services they need to deliver improved operational, financial, and clinical outcomes. Focused exclusively on perioperative IT, SIS serves over 2900 facilities across the United States and Canada.The SIS product suite is built specifically for the perioperative environment and includes hospital and ASC-focused solutions covering perioperative Electronic Medical Records (EMRs), Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS), ASC business management, and business intelligence and analytics solutions. SIS’ AmkaiCharts™ solution, is the No. 1 ranked outpatient EMR[1]. Services, including revenue cycle management and ASC advisory services, complement SIS’ software solutions.