Surge Energy
Surge Energy Salaries

Surge Energy's median salary is $142,542 for a Business Development . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Surge Energy. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Development
$143K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Surge Energy is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $142,542. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Surge Energy is $142,542.

