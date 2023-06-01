Surge Energy Inc. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration and production company with interests in various properties in western Canada, including Greater Sawn Lake, Valhalla/Wembley, Sparky, and Shaunavon. The company holds an average working interest of approximately 84% in developed acres and approximately 83% in undeveloped acres in Greater Sawn area, among others. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in 362 net oil and 20 net gas wells in Greater Sawn area, 100 net oil and 9 net gas wells in Valhalla area, 424 net oil and 6 net gas wells in Sparky area, and 185 net oil wells in Shaunavon properties. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.