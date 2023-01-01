← Company Directory
Surfline
Surfline Salaries

Surfline's salary ranges from $106,474 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $158,790 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Surfline. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
$159K
Software Engineer
$106K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Surfline is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $158,790. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Surfline is $132,632.

