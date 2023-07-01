← Company Directory
Surf
Surf Salaries

Surf's salary ranges from $47,471 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Russia at the low-end to $229,283 for a Software Engineer in Netherlands at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Surf. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Project Manager
$47.5K
Software Engineer
$229K
Software Engineering Manager
$53.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Surf is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $229,283. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Surf is $53,900.

