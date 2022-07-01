← Company Directory
Surf Air
Surf Air Salaries

Surf Air's salary ranges from $103,991 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Netherlands at the low-end to $130,000 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Surf Air. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $130K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
$104K
The highest paying role reported at Surf Air is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $130,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Surf Air is $116,995.

