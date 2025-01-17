← Company Directory
SureSwift Capital
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

SureSwift Capital Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Pakistan at SureSwift Capital ranges from PKR 16.68M to PKR 23.8M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SureSwift Capital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PKR 19.12M - PKR 22.37M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PKR 16.68MPKR 19.12MPKR 22.37MPKR 23.8M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at SureSwift Capital to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PKR 8.36M+ (sometimes PKR 83.59M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at SureSwift Capital?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SureSwift Capital in Pakistan sits at a yearly total compensation of PKR 23,797,703. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SureSwift Capital for the Software Engineer role in Pakistan is PKR 16,678,732.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SureSwift Capital

Related Companies

  • Flipkart
  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • Coinbase
  • Uber
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources