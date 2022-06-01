← Company Directory
Surescripts
Surescripts Salaries

Surescripts's salary ranges from $122,136 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $140,389 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Surescripts. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $140K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$122K
Product Manager
$124K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Surescripts is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $140,389. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Surescripts is $124,375.

