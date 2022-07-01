Sureify is a SaaS platform for Life and Annuity companies around the globe. Sureify’s sales, customer self-service engagement solution, and their up-sell cross-sell solutions enable life insurers to connect, service, and sell to their new and existing customers using the most life insurance focused platform in the market today. The enterprise platform solution is secure, scalable, and delivers pragmatic features with the basics of the everyday digital life insurer front of mind.The Sureify solution encompasses the consumer-facing web and mobile applications, automated messaging and self-service platform, agent engagement console, marketing dashboard, underwriters data platform with analytics and reporting for executive overview. Sureify also can be implemented right on top of existing core systems and CRM systems while integrating with existing contact center platforms, customer apps, and most life insurance emerging and traditional 3rd party applications. All this is supported by Sureify’s Customer Experience team to ensure best practices, ideation, configuration both inside enterprise and end-user digitalization.Life insurers use the Sureify platform for direct and agent digital sales, policyholder service and self service, new product education and marketing, churn reduction, upsell cross-sell, and complete digital tracking of policyholders. The time is now for the life and annuity insurer.