Sur-Seal goes the extra mile to solve the toughest challenges around the world of sealing for OEMs in Lighting, Electronics, Medical and HVAC. You may not know our products, but you certainly know the products that ours go in such as home heating systems, hospital beds, roadside lighting, and more. From initial design concepts to prototyping to small batches to full scale production, Sur-Seal provides end-to-end engineering and manufacturing services to our customers.