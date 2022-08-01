Supreme Golf connects golf courses to golfers worldwide, giving golf courses access to data, tools, and technology that maximize revenue and golfers the most extensive inventory of tee times from which to book and play golf.In association with CBS Sports Digital, Supreme Golf offers the world's most extensive inventory of golf tee times, providing golfers the ability to search and book over 16 million tee times at more than 12,000 golf courses in 41 countries. Supreme Golf's booking sites include Supreme Golf, Golf Book, Barstool Golf Time, Golf Digest, and CBS Sports.Supreme Golf Solutions provides tee time marketing, membership subscription, and advanced reporting technology. Our business analysts are experts in course management and work hand in hand with golf course owners and operators to increase revenue and reduce costs.Leading management companies such as Century Golf Partners, Arnold Palmer Golf Management, American Golf Corporation, and Hampton Golf, and golf courses such as the world-famous PGA West, The Citrus Club, and Walt Disney World Golf are just a few of the courses who trust Supreme Golf's software and business solutions.Our advisors and investors include business leaders such as Carl Sparks: former CEO of Travelocity, Sam Gilliland: former CEO of Sabre, Jeff Gerttula: EVP of CBS Interactive, Jay Bockhaus: board member for Venture for America and former advisor to the Board of Nicklaus Companies, Jeff Hinson: board member of Live Nation and Windstream, and others.CBS Interactive is an equity investor and member of the board of Supreme Golf.