Supply Chain Wizard is a global management consulting and digital solutions firm specializing in serialization and traceability, supply chain strategy, and operational transformation programs. They use state-of-the-art technologies such as IoT, AI, ML, and Blockchain to enable end-to-end Digital Supply Chain Transformations in the Life Sciences & Pharmaceutical industry. They serve some of the world's largest pharmaceutical manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and packagers, and are dedicated to adding sustainable value through data-driven decision making. They also provide trainings, business strategies, and IT implementation support.