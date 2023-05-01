← Company Directory
Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Salaries

Supernus Pharmaceuticals's median salary is $127,360 for a Data Scientist . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Supernus Pharmaceuticals. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
$127K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Supernus Pharmaceuticals is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $127,360. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Supernus Pharmaceuticals is $127,360.

