Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the US. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR for epilepsy, Qelbree for ADHD, APOKYN and XADAGO for Parkinson's Disease, MYOBLOC for cervical dystonia and sialorrhea, GOCOVRI for dyskinesia, and Osmolex ER for Parkinson's disease. The company also has several product candidates in various stages of development. Supernus markets and sells its products through pharmaceutical wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and distributors.