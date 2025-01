Superna is a global leader in unstructured data security, automation, and compliance for the multi-cloud. They provide AI at the data layer to detect and take action against cyber threats, automate air gap, deliver self-service archival/retrieval, and provide easy auditing capability for enterprise companies. They have a core focus on the storage and security markets since 2008 and have over 3,000 customers globally. Superna is based in multiple locations worldwide.