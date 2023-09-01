← Company Directory
Supermetrics
Supermetrics Salaries

Supermetrics's salary ranges from $86,035 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Finland at the low-end to $110,695 for a Sales in Ireland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Supermetrics. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $86K
Sales
$111K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Supermetrics is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $110,695. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Supermetrics is $98,365.

