Super.com
  • Salaries
  • Business Operations

  • All Business Operations Salaries

Super.com Business Operations Salaries

The average Business Operations total compensation at Super.com ranges from CA$51.9K to CA$71K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Super.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$56.2K - CA$66.7K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$51.9KCA$56.2KCA$66.7KCA$71K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Super.com?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations at Super.com sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$71,003. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Super.com for the Business Operations role is CA$51,863.

