Superb AI is an automated data preparation platform that helps teams label, manage, curate, and deliver training data for computer vision applications. Founded in 2018 by data scientists, academics, and ML engineers, Superb AI is backed by decades of experience and academic research in computer vision and deep learning. The platform is designed to make building and iterating on datasets quick, systematic, and repeatable, empowering companies of all sizes to deploy computer vision applications faster than ever before.