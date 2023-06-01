Super League Gaming builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms. Their solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch. They also offer cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series.