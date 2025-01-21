← Company Directory
Super Dispatch
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Super Dispatch Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Uzbekistan at Super Dispatch ranges from UZS 435.18M to UZS 633.96M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Super Dispatch's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

UZS 499.65M - UZS 569.49M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
UZS 435.18MUZS 499.65MUZS 569.49MUZS 633.96M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Designer submissions at Super Dispatch to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve UZS 383.75M+ (sometimes UZS 3.84B+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Super Dispatch?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Super Dispatch in Uzbekistan sits at a yearly total compensation of UZS 633,960,171. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Super Dispatch for the Product Designer role in Uzbekistan is UZS 435,176,049.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Super Dispatch

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Snap
  • Netflix
  • Coinbase
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources