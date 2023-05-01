SunOpta Inc. manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers globally. The company operates through two segments: Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages. The former provides plant-based beverages, liquid and powder ingredients, broths, teas, and nutritional beverages, while the latter offers IQF fruits, fruit snacks, and custom fruit preparations for industrial use. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.