Sunnova Energy
Sunnova Energy Salaries

Sunnova Energy's salary ranges from $114,923 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $168,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sunnova Energy. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $138K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $168K
Business Development
$115K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sunnova Energy is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $168,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sunnova Energy is $137,500.

