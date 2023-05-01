SunFire is a profitable software and services company that provides technology solutions for the Medicare Insurance market. They offer purpose-built, user-friendly software for licensed agents to improve efficiencies and generate revenue. SunFire supports Carrier-approved Medicare plan data from 100+ plan sponsors in a cloud-based, private label-ready platform. They are deeply passionate about improving the lives of the senior community and donate to charitable organizations through their SunFire Cares Giving Fund.