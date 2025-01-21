← Company Directory
SunDevs
SunDevs Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Venezuela at SunDevs ranges from VES 908K to VES 1.29M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SunDevs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

VES 1.04M - VES 1.22M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
VES 908KVES 1.04MVES 1.22MVES 1.29M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SunDevs?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SunDevs in Venezuela sits at a yearly total compensation of VES 1,294,909. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SunDevs for the Software Engineer role in Venezuela is VES 907,543.

