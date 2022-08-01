← Company Directory
Sunday Lawn Care
Sunday Lawn Care Salaries

Sunday Lawn Care's salary ranges from $196,015 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $203,975 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sunday Lawn Care. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
$196K
Software Engineering Manager
$204K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sunday Lawn Care is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sunday Lawn Care is $199,995.

