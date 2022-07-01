sunday turns the tedious 15 minutes it takes to pay at a restaurant into a quick, simple experience that takes less than 10 seconds. You scan a QR code, pay, and walk away. In the meantime restaurateurs can focus on what matters for them: cooking incredible food and delivering an amazing guest experience.Founded by Victor Lugger and Tigrane Seydoux, the entrepreneurs and foodies behind Big Mamma, and Christine de Wendel. We are based in Paris, London, Madrid & Atlanta.We recruit food & tech enthusiasts.Our 3 values mean this:Simple - building powerful solutions through intuitive designTrust - transparent and accountable in everything we doBeyond - a collective journey, boldly driven by fearlessness