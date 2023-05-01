← Company Directory
Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Salaries

Suncor Energy's salary ranges from $42,181 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $168,569 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Suncor Energy. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $116K
Accountant
$42.2K
Biomedical Engineer
$98.7K
Business Analyst
$87.5K
Business Development
$66.1K
Data Analyst
$42.6K
Data Scientist
$136K
Financial Analyst
$60.5K
Marketing Operations
$100K
Mechanical Engineer
$98K
Product Manager
$108K
Solution Architect
$169K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Suncor Energy is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $168,569. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Suncor Energy is $98,375.

Other Resources